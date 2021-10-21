Johnny Caines is still officially missing on St. Croix, but police announced Wednesday that the unidentified, badly decomposed body of a Black male was found near a car registered to a recently-missing person.
Detectives discovered the vehicle parked on the roadside in Mount Welcome, east of Sharkey’s Bait Stand, at around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Police determined the vehicle is owned by a person reported missing, Derima said in a news release. “Detectives, while checking the surrounding area, found the body of a Black male in the advance stages of decomposition; unable to determine a positive identification. The cause of death is presently under investigation, pending an autopsy.”
Police also arrested Michael T. Conklin, 50, and charged him with obtaining money by false pretenses after they found he was “using a bank card belonging to a recently reported missing man.” It’s unclear if the cases are connected, and Derima did not respond to an inquiry from The Daily News about whether the car found near the body belonged to Caines.
Conklin was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night after he “was observed on video surveillance using a bank card belonging to a recently reported missing man,” according to Derima.
Unable to post $5,500 bail, Conklin was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing.
Caines, 65, was last seen on Friday. According to Police, he frequents the Louis E. Brown Villas in Estate Paradise. He is described as a Black male with a dark complexion, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 230 pounds. He wears his black and grey hair in a low haircut.
Police urge anyone with information on Caines — or any other missing persons — to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-2477.
For more information about recent unresolved missing persons cases in the territory, visit vipd.gov.vi/Crime/Missing_People.