Officers found a “ghost gun” with an obliterated serial number and laser pointer mounted on the muzzle during a traffic stop on St. Thomas just after midnight Monday morning, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The driver of the vehicle, De’Shawn D. Williams, was arrested and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, meaning he did not claim ownership of the gun but had access to it, according to the fact sheet. He also was charged with possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Unable to post $50,000, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The case began when police stopped Williams for having illegally tinted vehicle windows, and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
Officers conducted a search and found a black handgun underneath the driver’s seat “with a red dot laser pointer mounted on the front of the gun,” according to the fact sheet.
Williams said he does not have a firearm license and does not own the gun, telling police, “I have no idea how it got there,” according to the fact sheet.
Police determined the vehicle was registered to another man, and had a forensic team process the vehicle.
In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten-Turnbull said Williams may be released to a third-party custodian after posting 10% of the $50,000 bail. The custodian posted the $5,000 cash on his behalf Monday, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
