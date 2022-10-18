Officers found a “ghost gun” with an obliterated serial number and laser pointer mounted on the muzzle during a traffic stop on St. Thomas just after midnight Monday morning, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

The driver of the vehicle, De’Shawn D. Williams, was arrested and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, meaning he did not claim ownership of the gun but had access to it, according to the fact sheet. He also was charged with possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.