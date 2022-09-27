A V.I. Police officer’s stolen firearm was found in a vehicle Sunday after the driver failed to stop for a red light, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in St. Croix Superior Court.
The driver, Karmal Michael, 39, was arrested and initially charged with illegally carrying a firearm openly or concealed, possession or sale of ammunition, and buying, receiving, or possessing stolen property.
Unable to post $50,000, Michael was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross questioned Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters about the decision to charge Michael with possession of stolen property.
Walters argued that Michael was not licensed to carry a firearm, therefore he must have known the firearm was obtained through illegal means.
Brow Ross did not find probable cause for the charge, and said there’s no evidence in the fact sheet that shows Michael knew the gun was stolen.
According to the fact sheet, the case began at 1:59 a.m. Sunday, when police saw a driver fail to stop at a red light on Melvin Evans Highway in the area of the industrial park.
Police conducted a traffic stop and smelled marijuana, so they searched the vehicle and found a black handgun in the center console, according to the fact sheet.
Michael admitted he is not licensed to carry a gun, but declined to provide a formal statement, police said.
A forensic technician retrieved the Glock 22, which was loaded with 15 rounds, according to the fact sheet.
The gun had a visible serial number, and police contacted a V.I. Police officer whose duty belt and department issued firearm had been “stolen from her personal vehicle at the Frontline bar,” according to the fact sheet.
Police said the officer confirmed the gun found in the vehicle was her stolen firearm.
The fact sheet does not indicate whether police have identified any suspects in the theft.
V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez confirmed in a phone interview on Sept. 9 that a police officer’s department-issued gun was stolen approximately two months earlier.
