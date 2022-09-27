A V.I. Police officer’s stolen firearm was found in a vehicle Sunday after the driver failed to stop for a red light, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in St. Croix Superior Court.

The driver, Karmal Michael, 39, was arrested and initially charged with illegally carrying a firearm openly or concealed, possession or sale of ammunition, and buying, receiving, or possessing stolen property.

