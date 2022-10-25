The St. Thomas man who fired on court marshals and officers trying to serve him with a warrant had armed himself with a rifle with a scope, as well as a handgun, according to court documents filed by V.I. Police.
Dorian Hairston, 21, has been jailed since the shooting on Oct. 12, and he appeared in V.I. Superior Court via videoconference Monday.
Hairston struck officers’ vehicles but no injuries were reported, police said.
Hairston was charged with numerous crimes related to the shooting, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, assault, contempt of court, illegal discharge of a firearm, and failure to register and properly store a firearm.
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Alaine Lockhart-Mollah said Hairston is not a flight risk and “belongs to a notable family.”
Hairston clarified that his full name is “Dorian Boschulte-Hairston.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Hairston armed himself with two firearms despite already being under pretrial release orders in a previous, ongoing stalking case, which prohibited him from possessing weapons or committing any crimes.
The rifle “is more of an offensive weapon than a weapon of self-defense, and officers had to hide behind cars to avoid being struck because with that high-powered rifle, there wouldn’t be much left of them after they were struck with a bullet coming from that,” Scales said.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis ordered Hairston’s bail to remain set at $500,000. If he is able to post that amount, he must find a new, suitable third-party custodian before he will be released from jail, as his mother’s custodianship in Hairston’s domestic violence case proved “woefully inadequate,” Norkaitis said.
Hairston was initially arrested on May 10, and charged with stalking and kidnapping a woman. He was released from jail after posting $7,500 cash on July 12.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco filed an emergency motion to revoke bail on Oct. 7 after he said Hairston continued harassing the first victim, and began targeting a Virgin Islands senator with escalating stalking behavior.
At around 4 p.m. on Oct. 12, court marshals went to Hairston’s home in Solberg and attempted to serve him with a warrant to attend a bail revocation hearing the following morning.
Hairston began firing at marshals, striking one of their vehicles, and they took cover and called for backup, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police Monday.
As police attempted to negotiate with Hairston, his truck suddenly started, which led officers to believe Hairston was close by because of the limited range of the truck’s remote starter, according to the fact sheet.
The officers breached the door of the home, and one of them saw Hairston jump from a second-floor landing into an open field and apprehended him, according to the fact sheet.
Officers found a rifle with a mounted scope in a bedroom of the home, and various boxes of live cartridges. They also found a magazine for a 9mm handgun and several spent 9mm shell casings were found outside the home, according to the fact sheet.
Police obtained a search warrant for the second floor of the home and found three spent rifle casings. Police said Hairston does not have a firearm license, according to the fact sheet.
On Oct. 17, Judge Renee Gumbs Carty granted a motion by prosecutors to revoke Hairston’s bail in the stalking case, ordering him back to jail to await trial.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.