A former gym teacher on St. Croix was captured on surveillance video assaulting a former student in an elevator, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Clement Heyliger, 58, of Estate Rattan, was arrested by warrant Friday and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact, simple assault and battery, aggravated assault and battery, disturbance of the peace, and intimidation.
The incident occurred Dec. 31 and the victim reported the assault on Jan. 4, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The victim said she was at work at Divi Carina Bay Casino at about 6:55 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and was in the elevator with a customer, Heyliger, who told her “I should have known you had it in ninth grade.”
The victim said she “took a step back, Mr. Heyliger got close to her, and he grabbed her left buttocks with his left hand,” according to the fact sheet. The victim said she pushed Heyliger away and said “What the Hell!”
When the elevator stopped, Heyliger went outside to his vehicle and the victim said she went upstairs and told her supervisors what had just happened.
The victim said the company generated an in-house incident report and advised her on Jan. 4 to file a police report.
The victim told police that “she knows who Mr. Heyliger is because he was her former high school gym teacher,” and “the incident made her feel uncomfortable.”
Police reviewed surveillance footage from the elevator that showed Heyliger say something to the victim and then he “backhand slapped” her left arm “and he then proceeded to backhand slap Victim #1’s left buttocks,” according to the affidavit. The investigator said they saw the victim “to be visibly upset.”
Heyliger was allowed to post $7,500 cash, 10% of his $75,000 bail, and released from custody pending trial, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.