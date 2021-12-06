Two people shot during an armed robbery at Havensight Mall on Saturday are out of danger and recuperating, and police are searching for four perpetrators, according to a V.I. Police official.
With a cruise ship at the West Indian Co. dock and hundreds of locals and tourists mingling in the busy shopping area, fear and panic spread quickly at around 10:55 a.m. Saturday as three men armed with handguns and automatic rifles got out of a dark-colored vehicle and stormed Glitter’s Fine Jewelry, according to V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez.
A security guard and a woman, who is believed to be a local resident who was in the store shopping, were shot.
“The female victim was shot in the chest, and the male security guard was shot in the stomach,” Martinez said.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing five gunshots, followed by a burst of automatic fire.
Outside the store, panic ensued, with shoppers taking cover behind cars, under tables and hiding inside stores.
At the nearby Delly Deck restaurant, a woman ran inside imploring diners to “run, they are shooting!”
A tourist who recounted the incident said they were shopping inside Diamonds International when they heard at least five shots and started to run.
After the suspects fled the scene, an employee from a neighboring jewelry store was seen using their T-shirt to put pressure on the security guard’s wounds.
Despite being shot, eyewitnesses said the guard was responsive at the time and asked for the police to be called.
The victims were taken to Schneider Hospital for treatment.
Investigation
St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. told The Daily News on Sunday that both victims are in stable condition.
Thomas said V.I. Police are investigating and that in addition to three gunmen, police are searching for a fourth suspect who acted as a getaway driver.
Police located the suspects’ getaway vehicle about three-quarters of a mile from the Havensight Mall on Saturday, Thomas said.
Two men were arrested in a separate incident Saturday, in which officers conducted a vehicle stop and found firearms, he said.
It’s unclear whether those individuals and weapons are connected to the Havensight robbery, and “we’re still trying to connect the dots,” Thomas said.
As of Sunday evening, police had not charged anyone in connection with the armed robbery.
Thomas said police will be increasing patrols in high-traffic areas on St. Thomas, including Havensight, downtown Charlotte Amalie, Crown Bay, Red Hook and Coki Point.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said Saturday that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. had no comment on the shooting.
Vanessa Rodriguez, global public relations manager for Crystal Cruises, did not respond to questions from The Daily News.