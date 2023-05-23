ST. THOMAS — Members of the new independent monitoring team overseeing the V.I. Police Department consent decree and leaders of the department held the first of three public forums Monday night on St. Thomas, and will be holding meetings with the community tonight on St. John, and Wednesday on St. Croix.
“Here, our goal is to work to ensure that the Virgin Islands Police Department is complying with the consent decree, and I look forward to continuing to work with everybody and getting to know you,” said Sydney Roberts, who was appointed Independent Monitor in November.
The consent decree is a 14-year-old agreement between the local police department and the U.S. Justice Department meant to ensure that officers are not violating citizens’ civil rights. The order came after a series of incidents in which officers used excessive force on citizens — including fatal force — prompting a federal investigation and ongoing oversight, which will not end until the police department can prove it’s capable of properly investigating and correcting officer misconduct.
The previous monitoring team had been led by Charles Gruber since 2014. But after Gruber’s death in 2021, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy appointed Chet Epperson as an interim monitor while a permanent replacement was chosen. Roberts is an attorney who spent 20 years in law enforcement, and her last position was as chief of the Illinois Secretary of State Police. She also spent 10 years as an Inspector General investigating misconduct, government corruption, fraud, waste, and abuse, “and just before joining the company that I work for, Jensen Hughes, I was leading Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability,” Roberts said.
“Our company Jensen Hughes has been doing law enforcement consulting for about 15 years,” and assessing law enforcement agencies and making recommendations for improvement, as well as “work such as this, serving as monitors for other police agencies and their consent decrees,” Roberts said.
Other members of Jensen Hughes were present for the public hearing, including Ed Denmark and Robert Boehmer, who both have decades of experience in law enforcement.
There are six other members of the monitoring team, “all of them are former chiefs of police, Boston Police Department, Charlotte Police Department, San Jose Police Department in California, we have another gentleman who’s former DEA and spent a lot of time working in internal affairs,” Roberts said.
“I give you this background just to provide some context that we’ve been working with law enforcement agencies as practitioners, but also in helping law enforcement agencies to build better relationships with their community, to have better policing policies, better training, so that their outcomes are the outcomes that need to occur,” she added.
Police department members working on the consent decree include Sgt. David Cannonier, Capt. Mirrett Benta, Internal Affairs Director Vivianne Newton, and Force Inspector Sherry-Ann Hughes.
Other department members at the meeting included Acting Commissioner Mario Brooks and St. Thomas-St. John Chief Steven Phillip. Commissioner Ray Martinez is on medical leave.
Deputy Commissioner Jason Marsh said department leaders were present “to show the support of the Commissioner’s office in ensuring that we do what needs to be done to get us out of this consent decree and ensure that we continue to police our community the way we’re supposed to.”
The consent decree came about after the U.S. Justice Department investigated the V.I. Police Department in 2004, “for patterns and practices of violating our civil rights, our individual civil rights,” Marsh said.
“During that investigation they found that we were in fact doing that, and in 2005 they issued us a letter of intent,” specifying certain required reforms the department needed to make.
“Unfortunately, we did not complete that list of the stuff that it needed to be done by that time,” Marsh said, and the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the department in 2009, which resulted in the consent decree, under which the department agreed to make reforms to ensure officers were engaging in Constitutional policing.
The department did reach substantial compliance with the consent decree in Dec. 2018, but has since slipped back into noncompliance with nine of the 51 provisions or “paragraphs,” according to the previous independent monitoring team.
The department has been cited for failing to properly oversee officers using physical force, as well as weapons like pepper spray, Tasers, and guns.
The consent decree was originally intended to last a five years, but has dragged on for more than a decade.
After the meeting, Marsh said the department has spent more than $10 million on the consent decree so far, and he explained that those expenses include not only the cost of the monitors’ time and expertise, but also things like training programs and conferences.
“There is a misconception that the consent decree has not helped the department,” Marsh said during the meeting. “While financially it costs us, overall it has made us a better agency, because the consent decree mandated us to create policies that we didn’t have before. It mandated us to ensure that our personnel were trained appropriately when dealing with the public.”
Some level of force — such as restraining an aggressive person during an arrest — is often called for in policing, but Marsh said the department needs to ensure that officers “do it appropriately. Do it within the confines of the law, and our policies.”
Citizens are invited to make a complaint to the department about specific officers, and the Internal Affairs Office investigates and tracks the complaints to determine whether officers violated department policy, Marsh said.
“We are open to any questions or any ideas that the community has in reference to how we police,” Marsh said.
Officers began using body-worn cameras in April 2022, which helps with the investigative process and “allows us to go back when a complaint is filed, see what our officers did during this interaction,” Marsh said.
“We use that process to ensure that we can see, and the public is aware that this process is in place, for transparency with our officers and the community,” Marsh said.
When asked if the department will make body camera footage public, Marsh hesitated, and referred to the fact that the police union contract prohibits public disclosure of most information about police officers in the Virgin Islands, including all personnel records and disciplinary history.
Determining whether to release body camera footage, “depends on the incident,” Marsh said. “We know that our officers have their contracts, which prohibits us from doing a lot of things.”
It would depend on the investigative process to determine “what we would be releasing, if anything. But it definitely helps us with our investigation,” Marsh said.
Marsh said a lack of personnel available to investigate use-of-force complaints also made it difficult to complete those inquiries within the time periods for discipline specified by union contracts, Marsh said.
“In order for us to not have those types of issues, we’re hiring more people, we’re training more people,” Marsh said. “That was really a manpower issue that we have since addressed.”
The department also refers investigations into officer misconduct for the Attorney General’s Office for a prosecutorial opinion on whether officers broke the law, Marsh said, and at least one such case did go to trial in the past.
Many use-of-force cases also involve individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, and Marsh said the department is training officers and working to improve their response to such situations. But he emphasized that the government as a whole needs to provide more mental health resources and address the issue overall.
“Until we get that governmental issue taking care of, we’ll always be the first responders, we’ll always be the ones to encounter those individuals, and we’ll always be the ones to end up, unfortunately, using force on individuals while they’re in crisis. And we’re not happy about it, but we still have to look out for the safety of the officers and the community while engaging those individuals,” Marsh said.