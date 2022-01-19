Police on St. Croix have identified the first two murder victims of the year as Odonnie Heywood and Jahny Ledesma, both 17.
The two were among four people involved in a shooting around 9:17 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Police said at the time, that the 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of three male gunshot victims at Luis Hospital, who were brought in by private vehicle.
Responding officers “found two of the gunshot victims unresponsive in a vehicle parked in front of the hospital and learned that another victim was in the hospital receiving treatment,” according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
He said that Heywood, of Concordia Manor, and Ledesma, of Canebrake Apartments in Frederiksted, “were found to have no vital signs and were pronounced dead.”
“The third adult victim received gunshot wounds about the body, and was listed in stable condition,” Derima said in the statement released Tuesday morning.
Further, police said that shortly after the three men were brought to the hospital, a fourth gunshot victim arrived via private vehicle.
“He reported to police that he was in Castle Coakley, in the vicinity of Thomas Bakery, when he observed a vehicle approaching and heard gunfire,” Derima said of the victim. “He received a gunshot wound to the back and had a friend take him to the hospital, where he was treated and released. The fourth victim’s accounting of what happened, along with Shot Spotter notifications, allowed officers to locate the crime scene to collect evidence.”
St. Croix Police Chief Sean Santos Sr. decried the shooting deaths of the minors.
“It is always sad when young men, full of promise, fall victim to senseless gun violence before that promise is realized,” he said, before encouraging those who know something to say something.
Police urge anyone with information to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or visit p3tips.com.
While the two killings on St. Croix are the first this year, they are not the first deaths linked to violence in the territory.
Gergorianna Julien, who was shot in the chest on Dec. 4 during a botched robbery of Glitter’s jewelry store in Havensight Mall on St. Thomas, died nearly a month later on Jan. 2. Police have not yet formally upgraded charges in her death to homicide.
Derima told The Daily News when contacted Tuesday that officials are still awaiting autopsy results before any such determination can be made.
In that incident, 18-year-old Miciah Cozier and three minors, all under age 18, were charged weeks later on Dec. 17 with attempted murder. They are also facing a slew of related charges including two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery kidnapping, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of mayhem, unlawful entry, two counts of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, first-degree grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle — the getaway car had been reported stolen — two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm within 100 feet of a public housing community and conspiracy.
Neither V.I. Police nor the Office of the Attorney General have said whether the minors will be bound over as adults. By law, minors who are arrested cannot be publicly identified.