TORTOLA—Royal Virgin Islands Police Force officials on Monday identified two men shot and killed over the weekend at the Wayside Inn Bar in Vanterpool Estate.
Kadeem Frett, 28, of Long Look and Kawa Cornwall, 38, of Long Bush were shot inside the bar. Two other shooting victims, including a minor who received non-fatal injuries, remain hospitalized and are said to be in stable condition, according to Police spokesperson Diane Drayton.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. inside the roadside bar and an online posting shows one of the victims lying in a pool of blood. No arrests have been made and police do not have a motive.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins in describing the the shooting as “brazen and reckless” said he hopes individuals who know the perpetrator or perpetrators will come forward quickly with information.
“So many more persons could have lost their lives during the early evening hours of this vicious assault,” Collins said in a released statement. “It shows a grave disregard for human life not often seen in this territory, which impacts the entire community. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible. Any information is considered valuable at this point.”
The killings marked the fifth and sixth homicides for the year.
The Major Crime Team is appealing for anyone with information to call 284-368-5682 or 284-368-9339.
Kawa “Willie” Cornwall, left and Kadeem Frett. RVIPF Photo