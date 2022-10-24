TORTOLA—Royal Virgin Islands Police Force officials on Monday identified two men shot and killed over the weekend at the Wayside Inn Bar in Vanterpool Estate.

Kadeem Frett, 28, of Long Look and Kawa Cornwall, 38, of Long Bush were shot inside the bar. Two other shooting victims, including a minor who received non-fatal injuries, remain hospitalized and are said to be in stable condition, according to Police spokesperson Diane Drayton.