Police have identified the victim of Tuesday night’s shooting on St. Croix as 34-year-old Euette A. Browne.
Browne is the latest victim of a string of deadly shootings on St. Croix that has claimed seven individuals since Friday.
In addition to Browne, the victims include V.I. Army National Guard Sgt. Ian Benjamin Sr., 38; Kevin Jerome, 30; Elsi Ruiz, 66; Dujuan Tyson, 23; Johnny Martinez, 49; and David Clouden, 47.
Until Friday morning, the territory had recorded only two homicides in 2021 — Lessroy Gumbs, who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day on St. John, and Michael Anthony Cruz, who was killed Jan. 12 on St. Croix.
St. Thomas has reported zero deadly shootings so far this year.
An additional eight individuals were wounded in shootings on St. Croix over the weekend. Police have not announced any arrests, nor reported recovering any firearms in the shootings.
Brig. Gen. Kodjo Knox-Limbacker, the adjutant general of the V.I. National Guard, released a statement Wednesday about the murder of Benjamin, who had served since 2005 in the 630th Quartermaster Detachment on St. Croix.
“Today we lost one of our Soldiers, who wasn’t killed by wounds suffered in a theater of war defending our nation abroad, but at home in a barrage of gunfire similar to that of war,” Knox-Limbacker said. “There are no words that will bring Sgt. Ian Benjamin back or any that truly consoles his family, friends, and comrades for his loss.”
He added, “All of our heartfelt condoles and prayers for the family will not solve this type of problem in our community.”
According to V.I. Superior Court records, Euette Anthony Browne was arrested on Nov. 4 and charged with possession of an illegal weapon.
Police officers conducted a traffic stop after they saw Browne overtake an unmarked police vehicle and stop near Arthur Richards Junior High School, according to records.
Police said they found Browne in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a .40 caliber “ghost gun” with an obliterated serial number.
At his advice-of-rights hearing, Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho noted that Browne had a previous gun arrest in 2017, although that case was later dismissed. Browne was also convicted of third-degree burglary in 2005 and sentenced to two and a half years in prison, Camacho said.
Camacho ordered Browne to post $5,000 cash in order to be released from jail pending trial. The next hearing in the case is currently scheduled for March 17.
Anyone with information about the homicides is urged to contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at www.crimestoppersvi.org, via the P3 Tips app, or by contacting the V.I. Police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211 or 911.