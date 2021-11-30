A man shot to death in the Fortuna has been identified as Carlos Amauris Garcia Dominguez, 33, according to St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr.
Police had been waiting for notification of next of kin before the name of the deceased would be released.
Thomas said shortly after the shooting around 5:44 a.m. on Nov. 23, the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots fired in Fortuna.
Emergency medical technicians concluded that the man, now identified as Dominguez, did not have any vital signs. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Thomas said he was identified by his next of kin Thursday.
On Tuesday, Thomas said the man was neither a resident nor tourist, noting “in that particular area there are late night drug transactions, so it appears to be one of those transactions that had gone bad.”
Thomas declined to say where Dominguez resided.
Police urge anyone with information to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersusvi.org.