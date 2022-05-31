V.I. Police have identified the body found on St. Croix on May 10 as 54-year-old Amanda Hartzog, who had been reported missing by her family, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Hartzog, of Estate Richmond, Christiansted, was identified by family members “based on a compilation of features on the remains that matched Ms. Hartzog,” according to a news release from Dratte.
Dratte said Hartzog’s body was recovered from the area of River Road, west of Midland Moravian Church, the same day her family reported her missing.
“The department is seeking information regarding the last days of Ms. Hartzog, who was last seen and heard on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence,” according to the news release. “The Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking information regarding any sightings of her or her vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer.”
Police said “we also need information regarding who was in Ms. Hartzog’s company on Sunday, May 8, 2022.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau tip line at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers VI at 800-222-8477.