V.I. Police have identified the victim of a shooting Tuesday on St. Croix as 37-year-old Travis Blair of Estate Carlton.
St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe is urging community members to provide any information they may have about the murder to investigators.
“Unfortunate incidents like this never happen in a vacuum. Someone knows something that can assist our detectives to find who did this,” Elskoe said in a statement.
At around 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of an unresponsive adult male in a vehicle in Estate Carlton. Officers traveled to the area and found the victim’s body had multiple gunshot wounds with no vital signs.
Family members identified the victim as Blair, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Blair is the 22nd homicide victim so far this year on St. Croix, and the 28th in the territory. There have been five homicides on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
In 2007, V.I. Police arrested Blair and another man, Marcus Benton, in connection with the Oct. 19 shooting in front of residents that left 20-year-old Anan Sealey dead. Police said at the time that Benton and Sealey were engaged in a fight when Blair pulled out a gun and shot Sealey.
Nearly four years later, all charges against both men were dismissed in Sept. 2011, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Blair’s only other criminal history involved minor traffic violations in 2011, which were dismissed, according to court records.
Anyone with information about Blair’s murder is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tip-line at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.