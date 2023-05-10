V.I. Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a St. Thomas crash on April 22 as 38-year-old Liliana Henry.

The incident occurred at 5:57 a.m., when officers responded to a report that a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Weymouth Rhymer Highway, in the area of Walgreens, according to information provided by V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte, in response to questions from The Daily News.

