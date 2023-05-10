V.I. Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a St. Thomas crash on April 22 as 38-year-old Liliana Henry.
The incident occurred at 5:57 a.m., when officers responded to a report that a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Weymouth Rhymer Highway, in the area of Walgreens, according to information provided by V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte, in response to questions from The Daily News.
Officers arrived and found a white Toyota stopped in the westbound lane. The victim, later identified as Henry, was unresponsive and bleeding from the head, according to police.
Firefighters on the scene started life saving efforts, and Emergency Medical Technicians responded and transported Henry to Schneider Hospital where she died from internal bleeding, police said.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Henry has not been arrested or charged with a crime.
According to police, the driver said he was traveling west toward Walgreens when “the lady came out of nowhere.”
The driver said he never saw her, “but only heard the impact of the collision,” at which time he stopped and called 911.
V.I. Police have not yet responded to other questions about the crash, including whether Henry was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision, if there is surveillance video of the incident, and if the driver showed any signs of impairment.
Police also have not said whether an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The V.I. Justice Department oversees the Medical Examiner’s Office, and Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh has not responded to questions about whether the cause and manner of Henry’s death have been determined.
The cause of death is the medical condition or injury that resulted in death, while the manner is the way in which a death occurred, and may be classified as suicide, accidental, natural, or undetermined.
