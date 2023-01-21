Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting at Coki Point on St. Thomas as 59-year-old Delroy A. Venzen.
A second 31-year-old victim was also shot and wounded, and is still undergoing treatment at Schneider Hospital, police said Friday.
The incident occurred at around 10:22 p.m. Thursday, when police responded to 911 reports that a man had been shot.
“One male was confirmed dead on arrival and another male arrived at the hospital via private vehicle,” police spokesman Glen Dratte told The Daily News.
Venzen’s death marked the second in five days following the death of Marcos Antonio Benjamin Guerrero near Market Square around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Two men have since been arrested in connection with that killing. Luis Manuel Mota Rivas, 30, was arrested Monday. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Aneudy Guerero, 22, with a similar last name to the victim, but unrelated, charging him with aiding and abetting Rivas.
Another man, 33-year-old Delroy Venzen Jr., was shot on Dec. 27, 2020 in Smith Bay, and died of his injuries four days later.
It appears from public records that the two victims are father and son, but V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said Friday that she could not confirm whether they are in fact related.
Police have never identified a suspect in Delroy Venzen Jr.’s murder.
Police urged anyone with information about the homicides to call 911, the VIPD at 340-642-8449 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
