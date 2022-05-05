ST. CROIX — Police on Wednesday released the name of the homicide victim on St. Croix following identification of next of kin, as well as more details of his killing.
Lenroy Alexander Dion Carr, 56, was found dead on arrival near the bastkeball court in Estate Glynn, according to V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte.
Responding officers “discovered the unresponsive body of an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso and head” along with multiple bullet casings in the roadway and front yard,” he said.
The 911 emergency call center received several reports around 7:24 p.m. about the shooting with callers reporting they heard at least 20 rounds discharged and saw a black Honda Civic and black Acura TSX fleeing the area.
An autopsy is pending and no arrests have been made in the killing. Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at (340) 642-8449, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.