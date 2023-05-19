V.I. Police have identified the victim of a one-car crash on St. John as 41-year-old Akil Gumbs.

The crash occurred at 10:49 a.m., and St. John Rescue called 911 to report a one-car collision on Centerline Road heading east toward Coral Bay, according to police.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.