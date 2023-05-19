V.I. Police have identified the victim of a one-car crash on St. John as 41-year-old Akil Gumbs.
The crash occurred at 10:49 a.m., and St. John Rescue called 911 to report a one-car collision on Centerline Road heading east toward Coral Bay, according to police.
Police responded to the scene and found the driver, who had been ejected from the vehicle, had died from his injuries.
Gumbs was driving a red Jeep Liberty when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road.
“The vehicle collided into the embankment, rolled over several times and ejected the driver through the driver window. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and sustained major damages,” police said.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte said the investigation is ongoing.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.