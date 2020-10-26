The V.I. Police Department is investigating an apparent burglary and arson that took place Friday at a St. Croix home.
Investigation revealed that an Estate Morningstar home was broken into, ransacked and set ablaze while the occupants were away, according to a news release from police spokesman Toby Derima.
Authorities were notified around 10:45 p.m., and the V.I. Fire Service extinguished the fire.
The occupants stated the home’s entrances were secured before leaving during the afternoon. The evidence of an accelerant used during the incident led fire inspectors to classify the fire as an arson.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800- 222-8477.