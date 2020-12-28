The V.I. Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead near the Fish Market in Frederiksted, St. Croix, on Sunday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the scene on Fisher Street around 6 p.m., where they found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 25-year-old Jahmandi Simon.
Simon was taken to Luis Hospital via ambulance where he died of his injuries.
Police Department spokesman Toby Derima could not confirm with The Daily News whether the shooting was targeted or random by press time Sunday. The shooting marks the 46th gun-related homicide in the territory this year.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.