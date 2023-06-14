V.I. Police on St. Croix are investigating after an unidentified body was found Monday.
The V.I. Territorial Emergency Call Center received a 911 report of human remains found in the area of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School at around 10:05 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
Police officers responded and spoke with a concerned citizen, who explained that he was working near the property when he saw the human remains.
“Officers then observed what appeared to be human remains, however due to the stage of decomposition of the body, they were unable to identify the individual,” according to police.
Police have not said whether the gender or other identifying features could be determined from the remains, or if there was any indication of foul play.
