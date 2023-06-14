V.I. Police on St. Croix are investigating after an unidentified body was found Monday.

The V.I. Territorial Emergency Call Center received a 911 report of human remains found in the area of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School at around 10:05 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

