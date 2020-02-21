Police on St. Croix are investigating after a man had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint.
According to police spokesperson Toby Derima, the incident was reported to police at the Ancilmo Marshall Command in Christiansted at 2:43 a.m. Thursday.
