Detectives are seeking information from the community about a shooting and armed carjacking in Paradise Mills, St. Croix, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 10:11 p.m. Thursday night, and the victim told police that he was driving east on Melvin Evans Highway when he noticed that he was being followed. “He got off the highway and went to Paradise Mills to seek assistance from a friend,” according to the news release. “Once in the apartment complex, the victim was approached by two unknown males who were both armed.”
One suspect pulled the victim out of his vehicle, took his mobile phone and struck him in the head with the firearm. “The suspect then discharged several shots at the victim as he left the area in the victim’s vehicle, a red 2010 Toyota Yaris,” Derima said.
The victim went to the friend’s home, where he called 911.
The victim was transported to Luis Hospital Emergency Room in an ambulance, where he was treated for lacerations from the assault and released, Derima said.
The first suspect was described as having a light complexion, wearing a white shirt with a black mask. The second suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a black shirt with a black mask, according to police.
Detectives urge anyone who saw what happened to contact them with information by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.