V.I. Police are investigating another armed robbery on St. John, the third in six months.
At around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, detectives were notified of a robbery in the area of Cruz Bay Creek, according to police.
The victim said he was in the area of Cruz Bay Creek Apartments at around 11:37 p.m. Tuesday night “when he was approached by two black males, one of which had a long gun,” according to police.
The victim said the gunman demanded his jewelry, and he handed it over, and both men fled the area, according to police.
The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said.
There are also still two unsolved armed robberies of Cruz Bay jewelry stores, and police have not made any arrests or provided any updates on those cases.
The first case occurred at around 1:14 p.m. on Jan. 18, when three gunmen entered Imperial Jewelers in Mongoose Junction and stole jewelry.
The second armed robbery occurred at around 2 p.m. on May 18. Two men entered the St. John Bracelet Company in Cruz Bay, one suspect shot the victim in the face, and both fled with an unknown amount of jewelry, police said. The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.
Police did not respond to questions from The Daily News about the jewelry store armed robberies Wednesday.
Anyone with information about any of the latest robbery is urged to call police at 911, Detective Jermaine Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau Unit at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
