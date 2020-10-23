ST. THOMAS — Detectives are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Tuesday night, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m., when officers were dispatched to Commandant Gade and interviewed a victim who said a man “removed a sign from the front of her business and attempted to leave with it,” according to a news release issued by Derima on Thursday.
“In an attempt to stop the suspect from removing the sign, the victim was assaulted. The suspect fled the scene, northward on Garden Street, on a white scooter. The victim received minor injuries,” Derima said.
Derima said the victim described the suspect as being between 24 and 32 years old, with a large build of around 200 pounds, standing approximately five-feet, seven inches in height. The victim said he was wearing blue pants and a maroon shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5579, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.