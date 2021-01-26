Detectives are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted by two people in Cruz Bay, St. John, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred on Friday when police responded to a woman requesting assistance at Santos Laundry, Derima said.
“Upon officers’ arrival, two citizens reported seeing a female with no shoes on, screaming for help,” Derima told The Daily News on Tuesday.
A post circulating on social media indicates the woman was naked, but Derima said she was clothed and “EMT’s on the scene confirmed that she was not raped.”
According to Derima, “the victim reported that she was approached by a man and a woman in a vehicle. She said the two individuals got out the car and assaulted her. The pair then got back into their vehicle and fled. The victim refused medical attention.”
Police do not believe the assault is connected with another incident on St. Thomas when a woman was found unconscious in the street in Sub Base on Jan. 17. Police said the victim had been raped and beaten, and an investigation is ongoing.
Police are urging everyone with information about the assault on St. John to call 911, the Leander Jurgen Command at 340-693-8880, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
Anyone with information about the St. Thomas assault is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5610, or CrimeStoppers.