Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who tried to rob the KFC restaurant in Frederiksted, St. Croix, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
An employee reported the incident at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. She told police that at approximately 10 p.m. the previous night, she had been cleaning up after closing when she was approached “by a Black male wearing a camouflage face mask, dark shirt and white slippers, pointing a silver gun at her,” Derima said in a news release.
“The suspect reportedly demanded money from the store, but the employee stated that there was no money. The suspect fled the area with no money,” Derima said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.