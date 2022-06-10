V.I. Police on St. Croix are investigating after a man’s body was found in his own backyard in Christiansted, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The incident occurred at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, when police responded to a report at 41 Strand Street, according to information from police.
The caller reported finding his roommate dead in the backyard, “partially decomposed,” and told police he last saw him Monday morning.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name, or identified the cause of death.
An investigation is ongoing, and Dratte said police would provide more information as it becomes available.