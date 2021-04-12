ST. THOMAS — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the back on St. Thomas, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Derima, in a news release, said that 911 dispatchers received information about the assault just after 11 a.m. Friday morning.
Officers responded to Giant Gas station near Mandela Circle, “and found a Black male who sustained an apparent stab wound to the lower back,” Derima said.
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment via ambulance, according to Derima.
Investigators are asking anyone who knows what happened to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-715-5513, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477.