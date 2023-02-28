V.I. Police are investigating the death of 42-year-old New Hampshire native Jamie Cail on St. John.

Police have said little about the case so far, and V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte told The Daily News on Monday that investigators are still awaiting the results of Cail’s autopsy.

