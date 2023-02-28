V.I. Police are investigating the death of 42-year-old New Hampshire native Jamie Cail on St. John.
Police have said little about the case so far, and V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte told The Daily News on Monday that investigators are still awaiting the results of Cail’s autopsy.
The case began at around 2:39 a.m. on Feb. 21, when detectives were notified that a woman had been declared dead on arrival at the Myrah Keating Smith clinic on St. John.
Based on preliminary information, police said that “a man left a local bar at about 12:08 a.m. on Tuesday to check on his girlfriend at their residence.”
“The man said that upon his arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor. With assistance from a friend, the man was able to get the woman to a nearby vehicle and transported her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic. Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the woman succumbed to her ailment,” according to the press release issued by police.
V.I. Police has not responded to questions about the case from The Daily News, including whether Cail had any apparent physical injuries. Police have also not said whether investigators suspect foul play.
Cail was a former champion swimmer, and the athlete’s death has made national news in recent days.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, and police ask anyone with any information to call , the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.