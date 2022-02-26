Police on St. Croix discovered the body of “a middle-aged black man,” inside a Two Brothers home and are ruling his death a homicide.
V.I. Police Director of Communications Glen Dratte said the victim had no identification on him, and police are working to contact family members who reside outside of the Virgin Islands.
He said the body was discovered around 7:34 p.m., after a female acquaintance went to the man’s home after she had yet to make contact with him for the day.
Dratte said the woman told police she went to the victim’s home, where she called out to him but there was no response. She also said the door to the home was ajar. The woman eventually flagged down a police unit in the area for assistance.
“The officers made a check inside the residence; they discovered an unresponsive male in the bathroom lying in the shower/tub,” Dratte said via email late Friday night. “At this time foul play is suspected.”
He added that the victim’s identity is being withheld “pending notification of next of kin who reside off island.”
“This case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Major Crime Unit as a homicide,” Dratte said.
The killing marked the third death on the island in as many days classified as a homicide.
On Feb. 21, Maria Marte, 58, was killed, and another woman was injured after the vehicle they were in was struck several times by bullets in a drive-by shooting on Container Port Road. Police have said that the perpetrators were in a vehicle and tried to flag down the women, who were headed west after leaving the Container Port. The vehicle with the perpetrators was heading East, but police said that vehicle then turned around, drove up to the back of their vehicle and began shooting.
Police said at the time that Marte, who was driving, lost control of the car after she was struck with a bullet, further injuring herself and her passenger, who also sustained injuries from a bullet.
On Feb. 4, 52-year-old Arnold Jarvis was discovered shot to death in a vehicle on the road leading to Green Cay beach. Police believe his killing may be linked to the homicide of Stacie Schjang, 46, who was killed in her home in Castle Coakley by a stray bullet on Jan. 27.
Police have not made an arrest in either of the cases and urged residents with information on Friday’s killing and other unsolved homicides to call 911 or the anonymous tip line, Crimestoppers VI at 800-222-8477.