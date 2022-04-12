The death of a 31-year-old man on St. Croix that was reported as a possible suicide, is being investigated as a homicide, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Police responded to a 911 call at 4:56 p.m. Sunday at Plot 45 in Estate Whim, and found the body of Michael Peterson on his back, “with his body partially covered with a sheet,” according to police.
Peterson’s father told police he last spoke to Peterson on Saturday.
Peterson said he was not feeling well “and he got him some medication at about 3 p.m. and that was the last time he saw him,” according to police.
On Sunday at around 4:30, Peterson’s father told police he went to check on his son “and found him dead with a gunshot wound to his head.”
Investigators canvassed the neighborhood to try and determine what time the shooting occurred, and whether there had been any unusual activity around the house, but did not obtain any information, according to police.
Anyone with information about gunfire in the area, or unusual movement near the home before police arrived, is urged to contact investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 340-712-6037, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.