Police are investigating after a crash with a truck on St. John left 36-year-old motorcycle rider Ceneca E. Lindo dead Tuesday.
The operator of the motorcycle was identified by next of kin as Ceneca E. Lindo of Estate Enighed, said V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. Lindo was employed by the V.I. Health Department.
Derima said the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. in Estate Adrian.
“The driver of the vehicle stated as he traveled around the corner of the road, a motorcycle was traveling directly toward his vehicle, and the two collided. Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene confirmed the operator of the motorcycle had no signs of life,” Derima said.
This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Traffic Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.