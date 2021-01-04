V.I. Police are investigating a fatal shooting on St. Croix.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old William Isaac of Aureo Diaz Heights, according to a news release from police spokesman Toby Derima.
Police responded to Luis Hospital at around 11:07 p.m. Saturday after Isaac was brought in suffering from gunshot wounds, Derima said.
“Officers learned that a male gunshot victim was transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The driver reported to police that he and the victim were at the Container Port Road to view illegal car races when he heard a gunshot. The driver noticed the victim was injured, needed help, and drove him to the hospital. The victim succumbed to his injury a short time later,” according to Derima.
Derima said police have not determined whether the death was a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.