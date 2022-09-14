V.I. Police are investigating “multiple” fights between different groups of students that occurred at St. Croix Central High School on Tuesday, and arrests are likely, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Videos of the incidents have been circulating throughout the community.
In one video, dozens of students are standing around watching students pummel each other, falling to the ground and rolling around as fists fly and bystanders scream.
Adults eventually step in and struggle to separate the combatants.
In another video, several girls punch at another girl, backing her up against a wall as a police officer intervenes and stands in front of the target of the attack, putting his arms up to protect her.
One of the girls appears to try and continue assaulting the victim despite the police officer’s presence, prompting him to pull out a handheld baton to keep the students at bay.
In a third video, what appears to be at least six police officers work to control a crowd of students.
“The Virgin Islands Department of Education maintains its zero-tolerance policy when it comes to school violence. The V. I. Board of Education’s policy guides the Department’s response to any and all altercations,” Education Commissioner-nominee Dionne Wells-Hedrington said in a released statement Tuesday night.
She called on parents to assist the department.
“A complete investigation will be conducted, and the proper consequences will be issued. Parents, we are asking you to please speak to your children about the choices they are making. The Department will continue to do all it can, with the support of the VIPD and other partners, to maintain safe and orderly school environments for students and staff,” according to the statement.
Dratte said Tuesday that there were “multiple fights today” at the school, and police cleared out the scene upon arrival.
No one has been charged in connection with the fights, but “officers are investigating and examining the videos,” and arrests are likely, Dratte said.
The fights are the latest in a series of violent brawls since schools reopened, and three students were arrested for fighting at St. Croix Educational Complex high school on Sept. 1.
Education Department officials have struggled to quell the violence, and are considering providing monitors with handcuffs and other equipment, according to testimony during a Senate committee hearing Monday.
Former V.I. Police Officer and Sen. Kenneth Gittens cautioned against allowing school monitors to act like law enforcement officers without training.
Without a written policy and certification on techniques like handcuffing, “we are opening up not only this government but ourselves for a lawsuit,” Gittens said. “We have enough litigation already in this government, we don’t need to add any more.”
He emphasized that he wants to keep monitors and students safe, and urged parents to talk to their children about how to behave in school.
“When you go to the school campus you go there to learn, you don’t go there to fight,” Gittens said.
