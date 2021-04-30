Police responded to a report of gunshots Monday in Grove Place, and are now asking for information from the public, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 7:22 p.m. in the area of Eulalie Rivera Elementary School, Derima said in a news release Thursday.
A man told police that while sitting in his vehicle at his home, “he heard gunshots striking his windshield,” according to the statement.
“He took cover until gunfire ceased and was fortunately not injured. The victim observed a gray Toyota vehicle with heavily tinted windows, but did not see who was shooting,” Derima said.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen something in the area to call 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS.