Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred Monday afternoon in Frydendahl on St. Thomas.
Officers were dispatched to a first-degree burglary and home invasion complaint at around 2:15 p.m., and investigators determined that “two Black males entered into a residence and pointed a firearm at the occupants of the residence and made off with an unknown amount of U.S. currency,” according to information provided by police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 340-774-2211, extension 5576 or 5572, the Chief’s office at 340-715-5548, or the anonymous tip line CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.