Police are investigating a homicide that apparently happened early Monday at Altona Lagoon, St. Croix.
The victim is 38-year-old Nicholas A. Miller, whose bullet-riddled body was found in the vicinity of the Altona Lagoon recreational center, police said late Monday night in a press release.
Police said that at 3:32 a.m. Monday that the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a male requesting police assistance on Hospital Street in downtown Christiansted. Officers traveled to the area and located the man, who indicated that he was at Altona Lagoon when he was hit by gunshots, police said in the statement.
Officers subsequently traveled to Altona Lagoon, where they found Miller’s body.
The man who requested help suffered a gunshot wound to his right hip, police said. He was transported to Luis Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Detectives are urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact police by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.