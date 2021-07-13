Police are investigating a homicide in Campo Rico, St. Croix, after 31-year-old Lionel Hendricks was found shot to death.
At around 1:53 a.m. Monday, “police officers on patrol discovered the lifeless body ... on the side of the road leading into Campo Rico,” according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. “Although there were no reports of shots being fired in the area, the victim appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound.”
The victim was identified by family as Hendricks, of Adventure Hill.
The death marks the 26th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 19 on St. Croix, six on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this homicide to contact police with information by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.