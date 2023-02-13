ST. THOMAS — A man was gunned down Monday night in Estate Lovenlund near Magens Bay, marking the fourth deadly shooting on St. Thomas since the start of the New Year.
Police withheld the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.
According to V.I. Police spokesman Glenn Dratte, around 8:32 p.m. Monday, an off-duty police officer reported shots being discharged from a blue sedan in Estate Lovenlund. Shortly thereafter, a caller to 911 “reported a man down.”
Witnesses told The Daily News they heard a barrage of gun shots in rapid succession that sounded like machine guns. Subsequently, multiple police units and an ambulance responded to the scene.
Dratte said details were sketchy Monday night as officers were on the scene conducting their preliminary investigation.
The killing marks the fifth territorywide. The last homicide was Jan. 29 when 31-year-old Chandler Heath was shot and killed in Bolongo Bay.