V.I. Police are investigating a homicide on St. Thomas, after police said a 19-year-old Emerson Nicolas was found dead from gunshot wounds to the head, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The case began at around 4:18 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Palm Court Harbor View on Gamble Nordsidevej, according to police.
Officers later learned a man had been shot at a home in the area, and when they arrived they found Nicolas lying motionless.
Nicolas was transported to Schneider Hospital, where a doctor said he had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. Police said he later died of his injuries.
Next of kin identified Nicolas, and the case is currently under investigation by the Major Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, police said.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Major Crime Unit at 340-642-8449, or the anonymous tip service, CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
