V.I. Police are investigating a homicide on St. Thomas, after police said a 19-year-old Emerson Nicolas was found dead from gunshot wounds to the head, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.

The case began at around 4:18 a.m. Friday, when officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Palm Court Harbor View on Gamble Nordsidevej, according to police.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.