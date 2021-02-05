ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night near Market Square.
Around 11 p.m., police were dispatched to Schneider Hospital, where the victim stated he was in the Market Square area with others when an “unknown male” produced a firearm. When a shot rang out, the victim realized he had been shot in the leg, according to a police news release.
The victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle for medical treatment. He was listed in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties, slim build with a low-cut hairstyle, wearing a white T-shirt, according to police.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5579, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.