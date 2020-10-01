V.I. Police are investigating after a man was found dead near the Limetree Bay man camp Wednesday morning on St. Croix, according to spokesman Toby Derima.
Derima had few details, but said the individual was a Caucasian who apparently suffered fatal stab wounds.
Police have not yet identified the victim or said whether they have any suspects.
The death marks the territory’s 41st homicide so far this year, including 22 on St. Croix, 18 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
If the manner of death is confirmed, the case is the second fatal stabbing in the Virgin Islands of 2020.
One of the 41 homicides was a toddler who the attorney general said died of physical abuse, one was a motorcyclist who was the victim of vehicular homicide, and the remaining 37 victims died of gunshot wounds.