Police investigating Peter's Rest death

V.I. Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found partially decomposed on the Fourth of July on St. Croix.
At 11:48 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to an Estate Peter’s Rest apartment in response to reports of a deceased individual.
Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man lying on the floor inside the residence, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
“The body was partially decomposed, and the matter in which it was found appeared to be suspicious in nature,” according to Derima.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of death.
The deceased’s identity is being withheld pending positive notification from next of kin.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the death to contact police at 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.