ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima on Wednesday confirmed the death, a day earlier, of an 87-year-old St. Thomas resident who was found unresponsive in waters at Brewers Bay.
Derima identified the deceased as George A. Lake, and said that around 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Brewers Beach about a possible drowning.
“Police officers and security personnel from the University of the Virgin Islands traveled to the area and found an unresponsive male who was removed from the water,” he said.
Lake was transported to Schneider Hospital where he was pronounced dead by an ER physician.
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, Derima said.