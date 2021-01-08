A tourist died Monday while snorkeling with family members at Trunk Bay Beach on St. John, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Officers responded to a 911 report of a possible drowning at around 5:38 p.m., and Emergency Medical Technicians performed CPR on the man before concluding that he was dead at the scene, Derima said in a news release.
The victim was identified by family members as Nathaniel Outcalt, 47, of Venice, Fla.
“Police were told that Outcalt, who was on vacation, went snorkeling with his family. After a short period of snorkeling, a family member noticed Outcalt floating motionless in the water, swam out, and pulled him to shore. 911 was called as bystanders assisted with CPR until emergency response team arrived,” Derima said.
The investigation is ongoing. V.I. Police Tourism officers and officials from the V.I. Department of Tourism are working with the victim’s family to assist them during this time, Derima said.