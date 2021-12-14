V.I. Police are investigating a rape reported in Frenchtown on St. Thomas early Sunday morning.
The 911 call center received a report at 1 a.m., and the victim said she had been “sexually assaulted by a Caucasian male with a ponytail near a restaurant in Frenchtown,” according to a news release from police spokesman Toby Derima.
“The victim managed to walk to her residence following the assault, where she notified her significant other, who called 911,” Derima said.
The victim was transported to Schneider Hospital via ambulance.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-TIPS or p3tips.com.