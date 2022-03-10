A man charged with attempted murder has been terrorizing residents of Estate Whim, who told police he’s been using underage boys as his personal armed guards since his release from prison in October, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Rusiel “Romeo” Encarnacion, 39, appeared in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix on Wednesday after he was arrested by warrant and charged with ordering a 17-year-old boy to shoot an occupied home with a high-powered rifle in Estate Whim just before midnight on Feb. 20. The teen, whose name has been redacted from public court documents, was injured in another shooting in Whim on Feb. 21, according to police.
Encarnacion is facing decades behind bars if convicted of the charges against him, including first-degree attempted murder, carrying a firearm openly or concealed in the commission of a crime of violence, unauthorized possession of ammunition, discharging or aiming firearms and reckless endangerment.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. kept Encarnacion’s bail set at $500,000 cash.
The victims, who were not injured by the gunfire, told police they were startled awake just before midnight and called 911 for help. After police responded, a victim told police that a car drove up at around 2 a.m. and two men got out, with one shooting at the house again, according to the fact sheet.
The victim recognized both individuals and identified them to police, and said Encarnacion was angry the victim hadn’t given him money after Encarnacion got out of prison, according to the fact sheet. The victim also said he’d heard rumors from several people that Encarnacion “sent a minor male individual to shoot up” the house.
Police obtained a recording of Encarnacion admitting he had sent another person to carry out the shooting, but claimed that if he knew the intended target’s children were in the home, “he would have never sent the individual,” according to the fact sheet.
On Feb. 23, police interviewed several residents of Estate Whim, who “expressed that since ‘Romeo’ has been released from prison, he has been influencing the minor males in the Estate Whim Community to commit crimes,” according to the fact sheet.
The residents “do not feel comfortable since he has been released,” and one person who asked to remain anonymous said Encarnacion “uses the minor male individuals to guard him with guns.”
The resident also told police that “ever since ‘Romeo’ got out of prison, there has been discharging of shots daily.”
Encarnacion has a long criminal history. In 2014, Encarnacion and two other men were sentenced for two armed robberies, and ordered to serve 10 years in prison for federal firearm crimes, and three years for third-degree robbery in violation of Virgin Islands law.
Encarnacion was released from federal custody in 2019, according to the Bureau of Prisons, and was transferred to the Citrus County Detention Center in Florida to serve his three-year local sentence.
Encarnacion repeatedly sought release but was denied parole, and Bureau of Corrections spokesman Kyza Callwood confirmed Wednesday that Encarnacion was released from Bureau custody on Oct. 4 after completing his full 36-month sentence for robbery.