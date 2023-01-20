V.I. Police on St. John are investigating after a reported burglary at a home at Quacco Zimmerman.
Detectives responded to the report by a house sitter at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement issued by V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
On Monday, “at an unknown time, a house sitter locked and secured the residence,” according to police.
The house sitter returned at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discover someone had broken in, and there were “an unknown number of items missing from the residence.”
The burglary is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact 911, Detective J. Carty at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207, Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572 or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
