Police are investigating a gunpoint robbery and home invasion on St. Croix, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at about 12:02 a.m. Tuesday when a resident of Estate Whim called 911 to report the robbery.
The victim told police that while entering his home, “an individual pointed a firearm at him, and directed him to open the door,” Derima said in the news release.
The victim complied and a second suspect took his jewelry, and “both suspects restrained the victim and removed cash and additional jewelry before departing the residence,” according to the news release.
The two suspects are described as slim, between five-feet, five-inches and six feet in height, wearing dark blue jeans. One suspect had a camouflage-print hoodie with a ski mask, while the other suspect wore a black hoodie and had his face covered, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about this home invasion is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.