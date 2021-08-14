V.I. Police are investigating a robbery reported in Estate Smithfield on St. Croix, according to a news release from police spokesman Toby Derima.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to the Belly Full Bar & Restaurant in Smithfield to investigate a robbery, according to Derima.
“The owner of the establishment reported as she was leaving for the day, she was approached by a slim ... male, wearing a black hoodie and a red shirt, brandishing a firearm and demanded her valuables,” Derima said. “The victim complied, and the suspect fled the area toward the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion housing community.”
Detectives urge anyone with information about this robbery to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-TIPS.